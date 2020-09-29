Sunninghill Fancy Dress Wheelbarrow race postponed

The annual Sunninghill Fancy Dress Wheelbarrow Race has been postponed due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Race organiser Robin Pickup said: “I guess it will come as no surprise that The Rotary Club of Ascot has made a decision to postpone the 2021 annual Sunninghill Fancy Dress Wheelbarrow Race usually held New Year’s Day.”

The event is now scheduled to take place on May 3, 2021 subject to Government advice on COVID-19 and approval for the Royal Borough to authorise road closures.

Residents can get in touch through the Sunninghill Wheelbarrow Facebook page or can contact Robin at secretary@rotaryascot.org or text on 07949813893.