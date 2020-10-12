Drive in cinema to show Home Alone, Elf and Love Actually at Ascot Racecourse

A drive in cinema is coming to Ascot Racecourse this December and will be showing fan favourites including Elf, The Holiday, Home Alone and Love Actually.

The Luna Drive In Winter Cinema will offer film fans the chance to enjoy films on the big screen in the safety of their own car.

Each car will have its own personal wireless speaker so viewers can hear the film with quality digital sound, without any distractions. It also means there is no need to have the car radio running an risk draining the battery.

Licence plate recognition will record visitors arriving so there will be no need for any traditional ticket scanning and there is also socially distanced car parking.

There will also be a selection of festive treats on offer, available to pre-order or order on a smart phone.

The full movies on show include Home Alone, Home Alone 2, Elf, It's A Wonderful Life, The Holiday, The Greatest Showman, Die Hard, Miracle on 34th Street and Frozen 2.

George Wood, founder of The Luna Cinema, said: “For me Christmas has always been about coming together with your loved ones to celebrate and classic Christmas film has always been a huge part of that.

"In a year where many of us have been apart, we need the collective feeling that Christmas creates more than ever before, and we think we’ve come up with the perfect solution. The response to the launch of The Luna Drive In Cinema has been incredible and so it was obvious to us to extend it for the festive period.

"Whilst Christmas might be a little different this year, the feeling our line-up of festive classics, new and old, brings remains unchanged. We’ve also managed to make every aspect of the experience fully compliant with social distancing from start to finish, and if the weather outside is looking frightful, there is no need to worry as you can relax and cosy up in your cars.”

Tickets cost £35 for two people.

Visit www.thelunacinema.com/ to find out more.