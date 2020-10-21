Scarecrow Trail comes to Sunninghill Village in October half term

A scarecrow trail organised by a primary school in Sunninghill will take place in October half term.

From Monday, October 26 and Sunday, November 1 residents can go on the hunt for scarecrows that will be on display in various locations throughout Sunninghill Village.

The Scarecrow Trail has been organised by the PTA at St Michael’s Primary School and sponsored by Little Muddy Boots, an outdoor nature and gardening club for one to five year olds.

“Children must have outdoor activities to do during the school holidays, more so than ever after lockdown,” said Hannah Brewer, founder of Little Muddy Boots.

“The Scarecrow Trail is a great opportunity to get children and adults outside, having fun whilst exploring the world through play and it is also a great opportunity to bring the community together albeit socially distanced,” she added.

There will be 47 scarecrows on the trail and maps can be purchased for £3 with all proceeds going to St Michael’s School PTA.

Maps can be brought at Chapmans, Hullaballoonza, Inspirations, Puretta, The Little Flower Pot and Sunninghill Wines.

Everyone who completes a trail will be entered into a prize draw to win a £150 toy hamper.

Tina Wizard, co-chair of St Michael’s Primary School PTA, said: “The Scarecrow Trail is a great opportunity for us to raise vital funds for our school, especially as fundraising efforts were hampered at the end of last academic year due to Coronavirus. We look forward to bringing the first ever Scarecrow Trail to Sunninghill and seeing the scarecrows popping up for everyone who takes part in a Covid-secure way.”

The event will be COVID-19 secure and all participants are asked to adhere to social distancing guidelines.