Appeal for witnesses after cyclist taken to hospital following Ascot crash

A witness appeal has been launched after a cyclist was taken to hospital with a suspected life-threatening head injury following a crash in Ascot.

Thames Valley Police said the incident happened on the A329 London Road on Monday at about 5.50pm.

Police said the driver of a silver Toyota Auris was involved in a collision with a cyclist just prior to the Heatherwood roundabout.

The cyclist, a 52-year-old man, sustained a suspected life-threatening head injury and was taken to St Georges Hospital in Tooting where he remains at this time.

Investigating officer Christopher Weston of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit, based at Taplow, said: “This is a serious collision that occurred at a busy time of the evening on Monday.

“I am appealing to anyone who was in the vicinity of London Road who may have witnessed the collision or saw the vehicle or cyclist prior to the collision to come forward.

“I would also like to ask any motorists who have a dash-cam and were travelling through the area at the time of the incident to check your footage and make a report should you have captured something which you think may assist in our investigation.

“You can contact us using our online reporting form, quoting reference number 43200356242, or by calling the non-emergency number 101.

“Alternatively, you can make an anonymous report to the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.”