    • Police renew appeal for witnesses following death of cyclist in Ascot

    Thames Valley Police is renewing its appeal for witnesses to a crash in Ascot after confirming a cyclist involved has died.

    At about 5.50pm on Monday, November 2 the driver of a silver Toyota Auris was travelling along the A329 London Road when it was involved in a collision with a cyclist just before the Heatherwood roundabout.

    The cyclist, a 52-year-old man, was taken to hospital but has since died.

    Senior Investigating Officer, Sergeant Mark Gawthrop of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the cyclist’s family at this time.

    “We are still appealing for witnesses to this collision and we would also like speak to anyone who was in the area at around the time it happened.

    “We would also ask any motorists who were in the area at around the time of the collision to check any dash-cam footage in case it may have captured anything that could assist the investigation.”

    The cyclist’s next of kin are being supported by specially trained officers.

    Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting the reference number 43200356242 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

    Ascot and Sunningdale

