Ascot recycling centre could be turned into 131 homes

The redevelopment of an Ascot waste transfer and recycling centre into 131 homes could step closer into fruition if outline plans are approved by councillors.

Members of the Royal Borough Development Management Panel will meet tomorrow (Wednesday) via Zoom to debate and vote on outline plans to transform the Shorts Waste Transfer and Recycling Centre site in St Georges Lane.

The indicative housing mix in the proposed masterplan could provide:

One and two-bedroom mews apartments

Two-bedroom semi-detached cottages

Three and four-bedroom semi-detached houses

Three and four-bedroom detached houses

Three-bedroom town houses

Nearly 30 units will be affordable homes with a tenure mix of 80 per cent affordable rent and 20 per cent shared ownership.

Eleven one-beds, 12 two-beds, and two two-beds will be at affordable rent and four two-beds will be shared ownership.

The site could see 252 parking spaces with an additional 24 unallocated visitor car parking spaces.

Planning officers say this would be an 'inappropriate form of development' in the green belt and would harm its openness – but the 'very special circumstances' of the site’s 131 units contributing to the borough’s housing supply as well as providing affordable homes outweighs this harm.

Sixteen neighbours were notified about the plans, with one letter of support and six letters of objection submitted.

Residents were concerned the development would harm the green belt and the planned homes would be out of character with the area. There were also fears over the increased traffic.

However, the directors of Index House Ltd 'heartedly' supported the scheme, saying its appearance is in keeping with the area and welcomed the proposed pedestrian walkway to the Ascot High Street.

The applicants, Shorts Group Limited, owned and operated the site since 1975, but waste operations on the site are understood to predate this to the early 1970s.

At the moment, the waste transfer station and recycling facility accepts and processes waste that arises from Shorts Group’s skip and refuse collection services, and generally includes construction and demolition waste.

If councillors approve the outline plans, it will be delegated and deferred to the head of planning where it will be subject to conditions, including completing its section 106 agreements.

Also being discussed at the meeting is an application to construct a marquee to the rear of the Hurley House Hotel in Henley Road. Officers have recommended councillors refuse these plans.

Members will also debate an application from Henley Healthcare Limited to build 20 additional patient rooms at Apple Hill, also in Henley Road. The building is being used as an independent community mental health hospital. Councillors are advised by officers to permit the plans.

View the agenda here.