Sunninghill volunteer creates laptop appeal for children in need

A kind-hearted volunteer who spent the first lockdown delivering thousands of care bags, PPE and food to those in need has now launched a laptop appeal.

Georgie Tindall, from Sunninghill, has set her group, Community Powered, the challenge of delivering laptops to children in need of equipment for home schooling in the Royal Borough.

The mum-of-one said: “We all know how hard it is to homeschool children. It makes it even harder when you don’t have the equipment needed to do so.

“I have been in contact with all our local schools and have a list of over 53 children that are without the technology to be home schooled.

“We are setting up this emergency fundraiser to raise funds so we can buy laptops and tablets so we can donate them to the schools.”

Georgie has joined forces with The Hope Trust and the Ascot Hub and were then able to get support from The Sunninghill Trust, The Ascot Fire Brigade Trust, Ascot Rotary and The Durning Trust.

Georgie said 48 laptops have been delivered so far with more to be sent out next week

She added: “We were advised this need was really urgent in these cases and consequently have aimed to work fast.

“The numbers needed were around 50 plus devices and our information was that these laptops would cost between £150 and £200 each, with prices rising.

“We have subsequently heard from neighbouring parishes that their primary schools could also use similar assistance.

Visit www.gofund.me/ e1b122d8 to donate to the appeal.