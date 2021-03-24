Five month road closure in Ascot for Heatherwood Hospital works

There will be a lane closure up to the main roundabout in Ascot High Street in place for five months from Monday (March 29).

Work is being done to improve the road and roundabout layout as part of the new Heatherwood Hospital development, which is due to welcome patients from December.

Frimley NHS Foundation Trust said the work would be carried out by J McCann and will create three lanes with dedicated filter lanes to help traffic flow access the new hospital.

There will also be improved street lighting, signage and pedestrian access including upgraded crossing areas.

The lane closure will be in place until early August with the work set to be completed by mid September.

A statement said: "The new Heatherwood Hospital will provide us with a dedicated, state-of-the-art facility using the latest technology to deliver outstanding services. Due to its location in the heart of our community it will meet the needs of our NHS and private patients across Berkshire, Hampshire and Surrey.

"We are due to open to patients in December 2021, replacing the current Heatherwood building which has stood in Ascot for a century.

"Our new hospital will have six operating theatres, 48 inpatient beds and 22 day-case cubicles and provide operations, diagnostics and outpatient care to both NHS and private patients."