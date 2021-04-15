Three men raid Ascot house in 'very distressing' burglary

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses after three men forced entry into a house in Ascot - stealing valuables and ‘a significant’ amount of money.

Officers were called just before 12.40am this morning (April 15) after three men forced entry to a house in The Chase.

During the burglary, the three men stole jewellery, watches, and a significant amount of money.

Enquiries are ongoing and investigating officers will be remaining at the scene. There will also be increased patrols in the area by uniformed officers.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone with information which may assist the investigation.

Senior investigating officer, Detective Chief Inspector Will Crowther, from Maidenhead Police Station, said:

"This was understandably a very distressing experience for the occupants of the house, who were home at the time entry was forced.

"I want to hear from anyone who may have seen or heard anything suspicious in the area of The Chase, from around 9pm yesterday through to 1am today.

"If you have CCTV cameras outside your home, or a dash cam in your vehicle which may have captured footage, please get in touch with us.

"Officers will be making enquiries in the area today. If anyone has any concerns or information that may assist, then please do not hesitate to approach them.

"Anyone with information can also call 101, quoting the reference 43210157848."