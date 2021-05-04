Man suffers facial fractures after serious assault in Ascot

Thames Valley Police is on the lookout for a man in connection with an incident of grievous bodily harm in Ascot.

At around 5.45pm on March 21, the victim, a man in his twenties, was approached by two men and a woman in Rise Road.

One man punched the victim in the face, causing him to fall to the ground. The group then left.

The victim sustained facial fractures that required hospital treatment. He has since been discharged.

The police have released a CCTV image of a man that officers would like to speak to:

Investigating officer Detective Constable Christopher Jamieson, based at Maidenhead police station, said: “I believe the man in this image may have information about this assault that could help the investigation.

“Please get in touch with us if you think you know whom the man is or if you believe that it is yourself.

“Anyone with information can contact police by calling 101 or making a report online, quoting reference number 43210119318.

“Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”