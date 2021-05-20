Plans approved for homes on Ascot greenbelt within Grade II listed walled garden

Plans have been approved for four family homes on greenbelt land in Ascot, which will be built within a Grade II listed walled garden.

The Windsor and Maidenhead council granted approval for the 'luxury courtyard development' near Ascot Racecourse on May 6 following an application from urban planning consultancy, Hybrid Planning & Development.

Situated within the greenbelt, the development will see the creation of four single-storey family homes at the former Silwood Park Nurseries site, built by the Thornbury Group.

Designed around a central courtyard within a Grade II listed walled garden dating back to 1817, the approved new homes follow an L-shaped footprint with an open plan internal layout.

Developers say that each home has a pitched tile and green roof and will be built with a combination of brickwork to 'match the listed walls'.

The development will also include private gardens, car parking, a communal courtyard garden, soft landscaping and tree planting, following demolition of the existing buildings.

Alex Oliver, managing director of the Thornbury Group, said that building work is hoped to start in around September.

“The Silwood Park Nurseries site was acquired after the existing owners consolidated their flower display business and released the land, which is currently occupied by lightweight greenhouse structures and a series of brick buildings in poor repair," he said.

"Through positive engagement with our potential neighbours, we realised a bespoke and sensitive residential development would be supported."

To view the application in full, search for 20/02782/FULL on the Windsor and Maidenhead council's planning portal.