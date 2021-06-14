Man hospitalised after being struck with broken glass at Ascot restaurant

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses after a serious assault in Ascot last night (June 13) at the Vall de Cavall restaurant in Hermitage Parade.

Officers were called to an incident inside the restaurant just after 10pm following reports of an altercation.

A man in his late 40s suffered serious injuries to his face and neck after he was struck by a broken glass.

A considerable amount of blood loss led to the man being hospitalised, where he remains in a serious but not life-threatening condition.

The offender is described as a white man in his early to mid-20s, with short brown hair, of a slim build and around 6ft tall.

At the time of the incident, he was wearing a black top with white lines or writing horizontally across the top, dark grey trousers and a light-coloured band on his right wrist.

Following the altercation, the offender left the restaurant before departing the area in a dark-coloured Land Rover.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Chris Jamieson of Maidenhead CID, said: “This was a serious and completely unprovoked assault that occurred in the centre of Ascot.

“The victim suffered extensive facial and neck wounds as a result of this attack, and remains in hospital at this time.

“I am appealing to anybody who was in the vicinity of Hermitage Parade or High Street in Ascot last night and witnessed this incident to please contact police.

“I would particularly like to hear from anybody who may have dash-cam or CCTV footage from the area, especially if it has picked up the incident itself or footage of the offender getting into a dark-coloured Land Rover vehicle.

“There is currently a scene-watch in place in the area while our investigation continues, but I would add that we believe this is very much an isolated incident.

“Anybody with any information should make a report online or call the 24-hour non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 43210259279.

“Alternatively, for 100% anonymity, you can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”