Man charged after someone was hit in the face with a broken glass in Ascot

A man has been charged with grievous bodily harm after someone was struck in the face with a broken glass in Ascot on Sunday.

The charge is one count of grievous bodily harm with intent.

Francis O’Donnell, aged 21, of Lynton Close, Brent, London, was arrested on Thursday morning (June 17) and charged that night.

The charge relates to an incident at the Vall de Cavall restaurant in Hermitage Parade at just after 10pm.

A man aged in his late 40s suffered serious injuries when he was struck in the face and neck with a broken glass.

O’Donnell was set to appear at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Friday (June 18).