Consultation launched for 230 homes on existing Heatherwood Hospital site

A virtual consultation has launched showcasing plans for 230 homes on the existing Heatherwood Hospital site.

Plans for the redevelopment were approved by the Royal Borough in 2017 and saw permission granted for a new hospital building - with construction now almost complete.

Taylor Wimpey is preparing to submit a reserved matters application for the existing hospital site with 230 new homes once medical services are transferred over late this year.

The developer is consulting on plans for 20 four-bedroom homes, 84 three-bedroom homes, 30 three-bedroom flats, 84 two-bedroom flats and 12 one bedroom flats.

It would include 383 car parking spaces including visitor parking, cycle storage and electric vehicle charging points.

There would also be 'attractive' open public spaces including the 'retention and enhancement' of the historic Bell Barrow heritage asset and new play areas for children.

The area will be split into four sections including the entrance street and frontage (Broadleaf Avenue), Triangular Green (Bowledge Green), Eastern Quarter (Wellington Place) and Western Quarter (Heatherwood Drive).

The website states: "Many of the key parameters associated with the residential development of the site were established as part of the outline planning permission - including the location and extent of the development parcels, building heights, highway access points and pedestrian access points, internal road layouts and the location of new open space areas.

"The focus of the reserved matters proposal is to consider matters of detail - including housing design, materiality and lansdscaping - to ensure the creation of a high quality new development which complements and enhances the setting of the local area."

The sale of the former hospital site to Taylor Wimpey would play a 'key role' in funding and delivering of the new hospital, GPs practice and associated health facilities.

The developer hopes to submit the application by late summer with it being determined by the council by early 2022. Demolition and construction works would start in summer 2022.

The consultation runs until July 18.

Visit www.heatherwoodhospital.consultationonline.co.uk