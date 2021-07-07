Three sentenced for conspiracy to supply drugs in Ascot car park

Three men were sentenced for drug offences in Ascot at Reading Crown Court on Friday (July 2).

Gulfraz Ali, 28, of Wellesley Road, Slough, and Luke Finlay, 22, of Tudor Way, Windsor, were both sentenced to four years’ imprisonment.

Previously, they had pleaded guilty to one count each of conspiracy to supply cocaine, a class A drug, cannabis (class B) and money laundering.

Aqeel Raja, 28, of Broadmark Road, Slough, was sentenced at the same hearing to a community order in which he must complete 200 hours of unpaid work within 18 months and also attend a rehabilitation course.

Previously, Raja had pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply cannabis.

The offences happened between September 2020 and November 2020 in which Ali, Finlay and Raja used a car park on Brook Avenue, Ascot, to park a number of vehicles in which to use for drug dealing.

All three men were charged on November 21, 2020.

Investigating officer, DC Rebecca Stevens, based at Maidenhead police station, said: “Thames Valley Police does not tolerate drug dealing in our communities.

“I am pleased that Ali, Finlay and Raja have been sentenced and hope that they can now use the time to reflect on their actions.

“Anyone with any information about drug dealing can contact us on 101, report online, or anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

“All reports help police in building intelligence about perpetrators, and make all efforts to remove them from our streets and bring them to justice.”