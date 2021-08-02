Drivers warned of road closures around Heatherwood Hospital

Heatherwood Hospital in Ascot has advised drivers to be aware of road closures on a nearby major roundabout later this week.

Over the next two weeks, there will be a number of overnight and single-day road closures affecting the main Heatherwood roundabout.

This is due to road planning works, as well as new asphalt and line painting works being completed here.

This work will be split into two halves to minimise disturbance, and Gate 2 at Heatherwood Hospital will remain accessible at all times.

The western half of the roundabout will be closed on Wednesday from 9am until 3pm, and from Thursday to Friday for two nights, (8pm-5am).

Meanwhile, the eastern half of the roundabout will be closed on Monday, August 9 (from 9am-3pm) and then from Tuesday, August 10 until Wednesday, August 11 for two nights, from 8pm to 5am.

For more information and to see the diversion routes, click here.