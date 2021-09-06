Rider in 'critical condition' after crash in Ascot High Street

SITE INDEX

    A man is in hospital in a critical condition following a crash in Ascot High Street last night.

    Thames Valley Police said the rider of a black Yamaha scooter collided with a parked white van near to the entrance of Ascot Racecourse at about 5.55pm.

    The rider, a man in his 20s, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and remains in a critical condition.

    Investigating officer, PC Marcus Audoin, of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit, said: “I am appealing to anyone who may have witnesses this incident to please come forward.

    “I’d also ask any motorists who were in the vicinity around the time that this happened to please check any dash-cam footage in case it may have captured something that could assist the investigation.

    “Anyone with information can contact police by calling 101 or making a report online, quoting reference 43210399187.”

    Ascot and Sunningdale

