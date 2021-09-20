Detailed plans for 230 homes on Heatherwood Hospital site submitted by Taylor Wimpey

Detailed plans for 230 homes on the existing Heatherwood Hospital site in Ascot have been submitted to the Royal Borough.

Plans for the redevelopment were approved by the council in 2017 and saw permission granted for a new hospital building - with patients expected in the new building in March.

Now the developer, Taylor Wimpey, has submitted its reserved matters application which includes the finer details including the number of homes and infrastructure included in the redevelopment.

The application forms the ‘final phase’ of the development and includes a mix of flat blocks up to five storeys high and two, three and four-bedroom houses.

There will be

16 four-bedroom homes

88 three-bedroom homes

three two-bedroom homes

32 three-bedroom flats

77 two-bedroom flats

14-one bedroom flats

It would include 368 car parking spaces including visitor parking, cycle storage and electric vehicle charging points and 434 cycle spaces.

There would also be 'attractive' open public spaces including the 'retention and enhancement' of the historic Bell Barrow heritage asset and new play areas for children.

Infrastructure includes a new toucan crossing on the High Street and ‘substantial’ new tree landscaping and four access points for cars.

The area will be split into four sections including the entrance street and frontage (Broadleaf Avenue), Triangular Green (Bowledge Green), Eastern Quarter (Wellington Place) and Western Quarter (Heatherwood Drive).

Following a consultation this summer, Taylor Wimpey updated its plans to reduce the number of three-storey flat blocks across the site, reduced the amount of on-street parking and increased pedestrian priority access across the site.

Robin Pearmain, senior planning manager at Taylor Wimpey West London, said: “We are committed to engaging with the local community regarding our residential reserved matters proposals and have listened carefully to the feedback received through our public consultation.

“In finalising our plans, we have sought to positively respond to the comments of the local community and stakeholders to ensure the creation of an exemplar scheme, which delivers much-needed new homes on a brownfield site.”

Visit www.heatherwoodhospital.consultationonline.co.uk to find out more information about the plans