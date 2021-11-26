Ascot residents can trial free full-fibre broadband

02:20PM, Friday 26 November 2021
Residents in Ascot have the opportunity of a free six-month trial of fast broadband.
Gigaclear, a full fibre broadband provider, is offering a no-obligation trial of its 400Mbps service – which the company claims is nine times faster than the UK average.
Nick Rawlings, chief marketing officer said, “The difference with a full fibre connection really is staggering and we want to be able to demonstrate that.”
Gigaclear operates a full fibre network, with each property connected directly to a fibre optic cable, as opposed to ‘outdated’ copper infrastructure.
This enables the network to provide up to 900Mbps of download and upload speeds for – useful for video or music streaming, video calls and online gaming.
Residents who are interested in can order or pre-order at gigaclear.com/ascot
