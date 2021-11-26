SITE INDEX

    Adrian Williams

    Ascot residents can trial free full-fibre broadband

    Residents in Ascot have the opportunity of a free six-month trial of fast broadband.

    Gigaclear, a full fibre broadband provider, is offering a no-obligation trial of its 400Mbps service – which the company claims is nine times faster than the UK average. 

    Nick Rawlings, chief marketing officer said, “The difference with a full fibre connection really is staggering and we want to be able to demonstrate that.”

    Gigaclear operates a full fibre network, with each property connected directly to a fibre optic cable, as opposed to ‘outdated’ copper infrastructure.

    This enables the network to provide up to 900Mbps of download and upload speeds for – useful for video or music streaming, video calls and online gaming.

    Residents who are interested in can order or pre-order at gigaclear.com/ascot

