Ascot residents can trial free full-fibre broadband

Residents in Ascot have the opportunity of a free six-month trial of fast broadband.

Gigaclear, a full fibre broadband provider, is offering a no-obligation trial of its 400Mbps service – which the company claims is nine times faster than the UK average.

Nick Rawlings, chief marketing officer said, “The difference with a full fibre connection really is staggering and we want to be able to demonstrate that.”

Gigaclear operates a full fibre network, with each property connected directly to a fibre optic cable, as opposed to ‘outdated’ copper infrastructure.

This enables the network to provide up to 900Mbps of download and upload speeds for – useful for video or music streaming, video calls and online gaming.

Residents who are interested in can order or pre-order at gigaclear.com/ascot