Appeal for information about missing woman from Ascot

Police have sent out a missing persons appeal for a young woman from Ascot.

Nenita Traca, 34, was last seen on Heathfield Avenue, Ascot at 9.30am on Monday, December 27.

At the time, she was wearing a yellow jacket, blue jeans, brown boots and carrying a brown rucksack.

If you have any information, contact Thames Valley Police and quote reference number 43210585296.