Appeal for information about missing woman from Ascot

03:07PM, Wednesday 05 January 2022
Police have sent out a missing persons appeal for a young woman from Ascot.
Nenita Traca, 34, was last seen on Heathfield Avenue, Ascot at 9.30am on Monday, December 27.
At the time, she was wearing a yellow jacket, blue jeans, brown boots and carrying a brown rucksack.
If you have any information, contact Thames Valley Police and quote reference number 43210585296.
