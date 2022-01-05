SITE INDEX

    Appeal for information about missing woman from Ascot

    Appeal for information about missing woman from Ascot

    Police have sent out a missing persons appeal for a young woman from Ascot.

    Nenita Traca, 34, was last seen on Heathfield Avenue, Ascot at 9.30am on Monday, December 27.

    At the time, she was wearing a yellow jacket, blue jeans, brown boots and carrying a brown rucksack.

    If you have any information, contact Thames Valley Police and quote reference number 43210585296.

