Police appeal for public's help in finding missing Ascot woman

12:41PM, Saturday 08 January 2022
Police are appealing for the public’s help in tracing a woman who went missing from Ascot in December.
Jealy Amor, 28, was last seen near to Tesco Express on Ascot High Street at 12:17pm on December 20, 2021, walking in the direction of Ascot railway station.
She was wearing a green jacket, beige coat, grey patterned scarf and gloves, green tracksuit, Ugg boots, and wearing a black bum bag.
If you have any information, please contact Thames Valley Police and quote reference number 43210574024.
