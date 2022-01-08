SITE INDEX

  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Police appeal for public's help in finding missing Ascot woman

    Shay Bottomley

    shayb@baylismedia.co.uk
    Police appeal for public's help in finding missing Ascot woman

    Police are appealing for the public’s help in tracing a woman who went missing from Ascot in December.

    Jealy Amor, 28, was last seen near to Tesco Express on Ascot High Street at 12:17pm on December 20, 2021, walking in the direction of Ascot railway station.

    She was wearing a green jacket, beige coat, grey patterned scarf and gloves, green tracksuit, Ugg boots, and wearing a black bum bag.

    If you have any information, please contact Thames Valley Police and quote reference number 43210574024.

    Ascot and Sunningdale

    Editor's Picks

    Most read

    Top Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved