New mum wins £3.5million Ascot mansion for just £10

A mum from London has won her multi-million-pound 'dream home' in Ascot as part of a prize draw - after paying just £10 for a ticket.

Becca Pott, 32, won a five-bedroom house worth £3.5million near Ascot racecourse having taken part in the contest, run in aid of Cancer Research UK by fundraising platform Omaze.

Becca, who is on maternity leave from her job as a finance analyst, and her accountant husband Ben, 32, have been married for two years and had their first child Ava last summer.

The couple's existing house is a two-bedroom flat in Leyton, East London, which they bought in 2017.

Becca said: “My husband had entered every draw prior to this one, but somehow he’d forgotten to enter on this occasion, but luckily I decided to buy a £10 ticket bundle in January without him knowing after seeing the house on television, I’m never going to let him live this down.

“The house is incredible, we’ve been wanting to move to somewhere bigger since our daughter Ava was born, now she’ll be having her first birthday in a mansion.

“This win is truly life changing for us, we’ll stay here and enjoy the house for the summer at least, but whatever we decide to do, we know Ava is set for life."

The white stucco property has views overlooking a private garden with a large, pillared entrance porch which leads visitors into an entrance hall complete with fireplace and lift.

It boasts high coffered ceilings throughout with a state-of-the-art kitchen, five bedrooms, three dressing rooms, four bathrooms, drawing room, a family orangery, a night kitchen, hot tub and three-car garage.

The property is located about a third of a mile from Ascot High Street, while the family are free to either live in the house, rent it or sell it.

The draw has also raised £500,000 towards Cancer Research UK’s work into the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of the disease.

Michelle Mitchell, Cancer Research UK’s chief executive, said: “Our life-saving work relies on the generosity of our supporters, so we’d like to thank everyone who took part in the draw and helped raise this incredible amount of money.

“Thanks to Omaze and the money raised through our partnership, we can continue our vital work for those affected by cancer, who have never needed us more.”

James Oakes, from Omaze, added: “We’re thrilled that Becca won her dream home and to be able to contribute this fantastic £500,000 to Cancer Research UK.

"Omaze is a win-win for both charities and entrants. By offering an incredible prize like this stunning house in Ascot, we’re giving people the chance to win the house of their dreams, while also introducing charities to audiences they wouldn’t usually be able to reach.

"This method of fundraising is helping to make a big difference to causes all around the UK.”

This was the sixth draw in the UK and brings the total raised for good causes to £3.7million.

The next house draw is a six-bedroom, £3million house in the Lake District which will raise funds for Alzheimer's Research UK.

Draw entries are available at www.omaze.co.uk and close on Sunday, March 27.