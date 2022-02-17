Ascot dog photographers launch photo book of local dogs for charity

SITE INDEX

    Adrian Williams

    Adrian Williams

    adrianw@baylismedia.co.uk
    Photo by Millers Image Limited

    Millers Image Limited – an Ascot and Windsor based specialist dog photographers – has launched a fundraising project to make a coffee-table book of local dogs.

    Tails of Windsor & Ascot, by Chris and Sue Miller, captures ‘the true personality of dogs’ on location around Windsor and Ascot in a limited-edition book.

    Tails of the World is an international group of professional pet photographers, each celebrating the dogs of their region with their own ‘Tails of . . .’ book.

    MIL Pet Photography has been selected into the collaborative.

    Each double page spread of the book will have a series of images and description of a local dog.

    The Millers said they have been ‘overwhelmed’ by the pre-registration interest, and believe it is likely that the registrations will need to close ahead of their original target date of March 31.

    They are limited to a maximum of 55 sessions for the project. The photography sessions will take place between April 2 and July 31.

    A launch party will take place in November for those participating, ahead of the book’s formal release on December 1.

    Money raised will be in aid of Berkshire Search and Rescue Dogs (BSARD).

    BSARD is a volunteer lowland dog search and rescue team on call 24 hours a day, 365 days a year to assist emergency services. The aim is to raise at least £2,000 for the charity.

    For more details on Tails of Windsor & Ascot, see www.millersimage.com 

