Police launch appeal after four men break into Ascot home

Police are appealing for witnesses following a burglary in Ascot in which four men broke into a house in London Road.

The incident happened at about 8:15pm on Wednesday, with the gang stealing jewellery, watches and cash in the burglary.

All four offenders were men, believed to be aged between 16 and 30.

The first offender was wearing light trousers, with a dark coloured belt and a dark jacket. He was also wearing dark trainers with a white sole, as well as a black flat cap.

The second offender wore a pale jacket and trousers, with a pale baseball cap and dark gloves.

The third offender wore pale trousers, a predominantly pale hoodie with a dark chest. A pale baseball cap and black gloves were also worn.

The fourth offender wore pale trousers and pale zipped top. He was also wearing a black flat cap and black gloves.

It is believed they left the property via a vehicle in London Road just after 8:40pm.

Investigating Officer PC Catriona Shaw, based at Maidenhead police station, said: “I am appealing for any witnesses of this incident, or anyone who was in the area between 8pm and 9pm and saw anything suspicious, to get in touch.

“I would also encourage anyone who may have dash cam footage of a car stopped on London Road at around these times to also get in touch.

“Anyone who can help should call us on 101 or make a report on our website, quoting reference number 43220083431.

“Alternatively, call the independent charity, Crimestoppers, anonymously on 0800 555 111."