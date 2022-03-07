Brand new Heatherwood Hospital set to open later this month

The brand new Heatherwood Hospital in Ascot is set to open its doors later this month after nearly three years under construction.

Described as ‘one of the best planned care facilities in the NHS’, the hospital is set to open on Monday, March 28, and encompasses a sustainable design combined with the latest equipment and technology.

Development of the new hospital was approved by councillors back in 2017.

The 11,500sqm hospital includes 48 inpatient rooms, six state-of-the-art theatres, advanced diagnostic facilities, and 22 specially designed day-procedure rooms.

When the hospital opens to patients at the end of March, the planned procedures carried out at the hospital will include orthopaedics and plastics, ophthalmology and lithotripsy.

There will also be outpatient services for gynaecology, urology and cardiology, supported by endoscopy, physiotherapy, phlebotomy and radiology.

The new Heatherwood aims to deliver planned care in a more efficient way, allowing patients to see the right specialists.

The finishing touches are being put to the hospital. Most of the equipment and furniture has been fitted and the rest will be moved over the week before opening.

Nigel Foster, director of finance, said: “The fact that Heatherwood is on track to open in March is a tremendous achievement and testament to the commitment and hard work of all our staff who’ve been involved in the new building.

“Against the backdrop of a global pandemic and the most challenging times in our hospitals, it is a huge accomplishment that we have still delivered on such as major project.

“When Heatherwood officially opens it will be a major asset to the region that reflects our vision to be a leader in health and wellbeing, delivering exceptional services to its local communities.”

Final plans to redevelop the old hospital site into housing were approved at a planning meeting last week.