Marist School joins a new group to safeguard future

The Marist School has joined a new school group – moving away from its traditional roots under the Marist Sisters order.

The 450-pupil Catholic girls’ school, set in 55 acres of woodland, was founded in 1870 by Marist Sisters, moving to its current site in 1947.

The Marist Sisters order has lately experienced fewer vocations (new members), prompting the Marist trustees to seek a new partner.

The move to Concept Education, a newly-formed, independent education group, is intended to safeguard the school’s heritage and its future.

Sister Anne Ord, provincial of Marist Sisters in England said:

“Although it is with regret that our Order will sadly no longer be involved with the school, we are confident, following our discussions with Concept, that our faith, traditions and values will remain at the heart of the school.

Concept Education has been set up in response to the changing demands of private education, its goal to make independent schooling as affordable and accessible to as many families as possible.