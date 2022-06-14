Sunningdale man attacked victim who he thought was photographing home

A Sunningdale man has been handed a suspended prison sentence for attacking a person who he believed was taking photos of his home.

Antony Stevenson, 33, punched a man twice outside his home in Rise Road on March 21 last year.

Police said Stevenson thought the victim had been photographing his property.

Stevenson stood trial at Reading Crown Court and was found guilty by a unanimous jury of one count of grievous bodily harm on Friday, June 10.

He received a suspended prison sentence of one year and eight months.

Investigating officer, PC Arshid Ali, based at Maidenhead police station, said: “This investigation demonstrates that Thames Valley Police will not tolerate violent offences of this nature and we will always work hard to prosecute offenders who commit these crimes.

“I hope the victim can find some closure, now that Antony Stevenson has been convicted and sentenced for the assault.

“I would like to thank all those colleagues involved in investigating this serious offence.”