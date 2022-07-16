Man suffers broken jaw following 'disorder' in Ascot

A man was left with a broken jaw after 'disorder' broke out between a number of people in Ascot.

Thames Valley Police is now appealing for information following the GBH assault on Sunday (July 10) at about 12.50am in Hermitage Parade, High Street.

Disorder broke out between a group of people, resulting in two 20-year-old men sustaining serious injuries.

One sustained a broken jaw and the other sustained slash wounds to his legs. They were taken to hospital for treatment and have since been discharged.

No arrests have yet been made.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Will Holbrook, based at Maidenhead police station, said: “This was a serious incident which resulted in two men needing hospital treatment.

“I would like to appeal to anyone who saw it, or who has any information which could relate to it, to get in touch.

“You can do this by calling the Thames Valley Police non-emergency number 101 and quoting reference number 43220303188.

“Alternatively, you can make a report online or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”