Men charged with burgling gold from Ascot house

12:07PM, Thursday 04 August 2022
Two men have been charged with burgling a house in Ascot and stealing gold.
Tom Giles-Wyatt, 31, and Lee Wickenden, 34, both from Grange Road, Romford, are accused of breaking into a property in New Road, Ascot, at 3.15pm on Monday (August 1).
Police said the offenders searched the house and stole an amount of gold.
Officers arrested Giles-Wyatt and Wickenden the following day and charged them yesterday (Wednesday) with one count of burglary.
They are due to appear at Reading Magistrates’ Court today (Thursday).
