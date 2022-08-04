Men charged with burgling gold from Ascot house

SITE INDEX

    Adrian Williams

    Adrian Williams

    adrianw@baylismedia.co.uk
    Two men have been charged with burgling a house in Ascot and stealing gold.

    Tom Giles-Wyatt, 31, and Lee Wickenden, 34, both from Grange Road, Romford, are accused of breaking into a property in New Road, Ascot, at 3.15pm on Monday (August 1).

    Police said the offenders searched the house and stole an amount of gold.

    Officers arrested Giles-Wyatt and Wickenden the following day and charged them yesterday (Wednesday) with one count of burglary.

    They are due to appear at Reading Magistrates’ Court today (Thursday).

