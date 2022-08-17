CCTV images released in connection with South Ascot church burglary

A CCTV image has been released of a man police want to speak to in connection with a burglary at a South Ascot church.

Police said an offender entered South Ascot All Souls Church, in Church Road, on Monday between 12.55pm and 3.15pm.

They tampered with CCTV and took a cash reader and USB device.

Investigating officer, PC Colin Boyes, based in the Rural Crime Taskforce, said: “We would like to appeal to anybody who recognises the man in this image to please get in touch, as he may have vital information about the burglary.

“Our investigation is being supported by Historic England.”

TVP has also released the following CCTV image

Call police on 101 quoting the reference number 43220365458 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 if you have information.