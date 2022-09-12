Ascot man arrested following fatal collision in Bracknell

An Ascot man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving following a fatal collision in Bracknell.

The 38-year-old, who has been released under investigation, was also arrested on suspicion of driving while over the drink drive limit following Saturday’s collision at the crossroads of London Road, Priory Road and Swinley Road.

Officers were called to the scene at 11.02pm that evening following reports of a collision between a grey Mercedes E250 and a blue Mercedes S350.

The driver of the blue Mercedes, a 40-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the grey Mercedes was subsequently arrested, whilst other occupants of the car were taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Detective Sergeant Darren Brown, of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “First and foremost, my thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who has tragically died as a result of this collision.

“His next of kin are being offered support at this extremely difficult time.

“I am appealing to anybody who witnessed the collision to please get in touch with Thames Valley Police, including anybody who may have seen either vehicle immediately before the collision occurred.

“I would also ask that drivers who were in the area at the time to please check their dash-cams for any footage that can assist this investigation.

“You can contact us by making a report online or by calling 101, quoting reference number 43220408127.

“Alternatively, for 100% anonymity, you can also call the independent charity, Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111.”