'One-of-a-kind' circus returning to Ascot after three years

A 'one-of-a-kind' circus is returning to Ascot following a three-year hiatus this October, with 'spectacular entertainment' planned.

Continental Circus Berlin will be running in a big top stage at Ascot Racecourse from Wednesday, October 5 to Sunday, October 9.

Talented performers from across the world will be showing off their skills during the five-day event, which last took place in 2019.

Entertainment will include crossbow stunts, high wire walkers, 'wheel of death' performers, aerialists and stunt riders, as well as a crossbow act.

Housed in a climate-controlled, COVID-secure big top stage, the production seeks to bring together 'breath taking' circus talent from across the globe.

NHS and care workers are also being offered the chance to watch the preview show at Ascot Racecourse for free at 5pm and 7.45pm on Wednesday, October 5.

Director of Continental Circus Berlin John Haze said: "As well as saving lives they have also indirectly helped to get our industry up and running again and for that we are forever grateful.

"Continental Circus Berlin cast and crew look forward to welcoming the NHS staff and care workers in Ascot and we promise them great entertainment."

Those eligible for the offer will be allowed to bring one guest each. Call the box office manager on 07494 774008 or 07494 77 4009 or email boxoffice@euevents.co.uk to reserve seats.

Proof employment is required when collecting their tickets and and the offer is capped at the first 300 seats.

Anyone else interested in attending can book online at www.circusberlin.co.uk