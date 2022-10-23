Man suffers 'serious' injuries after being attacked and robbed in Ascot

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was kicked to the floor during a robbery in Ascot - leaving him with 'serious' facial injuries.

Between 7pm and 8pm on Saturday 15 October, four men approached the victim, a 33-year-old man, while he was walking along the pedestrian footpath outside Ascot Racecourse between the High Street and Ascot train station.

The men kicked the victim to the floor and stole his mobile phone.

One of the offenders is a man, with a beard and wearing a pale coloured suit. The other men were in dark-coloured suits.

The group of men is believed to have been with a woman with blonde hair and wearing a pale coloured dress.

The victim sustained serious injuries to his a face and received treatment at the Royal Berkshire Hospital. He has since been discharged.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Peter Fitzer said:

“We are appealing for any witnesses to this incident to please come forward. The incident is believed to have occurred on a race day, so we believe there were a lot of people in the area who may have seen something.

“Also, if you have any mobile phone footage in the area or any dash-cam footage if you were driving in the area around the time, we’d also ask that you check any recordings in case it has captured something that could assist our investigation.

“You can upload any digital evidence directly by visiting our dedicated portal.

“Or you can contact us by calling 101 or making a report on our website, quoting reference number 43220464586.

“Alternatively, you can provide information anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or via its website.”