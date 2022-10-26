20-year-old cyclist 'seriously injured' in Ascot hit-and-run

A 20-year-old cyclist has suffered ‘serious head injuries’ and a broken leg following a hit-and-run in Ascot on Monday (October 24).

The collision occurred at 9.23pm on Ascot High Street when the cyclist was struck by the driver of a dark coloured Audi estate with a partial registration number of PY58 were in collision.

The alleged driver of the Audi did not stop at the scene and the cyclist was left with serious head injuries and a broken leg.

He was taken to St Georges Hospital in London, where he remains in a serious condition.

Investigating officer PC Paul Stott, of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit based at Taplow, said: “This was a very serious collision in which a young cyclist has suffered significant injuries.

“The alleged driver of the Audi did not stop at the scene, although he has now made contact with the police.

“I am appealing to anybody who witnessed the collision or who was driving in the area and has dash-cam fitted to please check this and contact Thames Valley Police either online or by calling 101, quoting reference number 43220479269.”