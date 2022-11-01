Ascot businesswoman remembered after death at 95

An Ascot fashion lover who owned her own dress shop in the high street has been remembered by her daughter following her death at the age of 95.

Patricia Meek opened Lydia of Ascot in the early 1980s and was known to supply hats to ladies attending the prestigious Royal Ascot racing spectacle.

Born in Birmingham in 1927, Patricia grew up in Langley where she met her future husband and married in 1947 at St Mary’s Church.

During the war she made uniforms for soldiers before working in various stores including Lucia in Ascot High Street and Buntings in Windsor.

It was during her time at these shops that she felt encouraged to start up her own business, and opened Lydia of Ascot, which proved to be a booming fashion business.

Patricia had two children whom she adopted and spent more than 60 years in a Cheapside bungalow, where she raised her family.

When her health began to deteriorate, Patricia moved to be with her daughter Lorna in Lincolnshire before being moved to a nursing home.

She passed away in hospital on October 1 after developing pneumonia.

“She was a very kind lady and would do anything for anybody,” Lorna said. “She did everything very quickly – she used to drive very quickly and used to nip everywhere.

“She would not let anyone help her – even when it came to cutting the grass.”

Lorna added: “Mum was very forthright – she had opinions of her own and was very well known in the high street in the time she was there.

“She was a big figure at Royal Ascot and used to dress the ladies – they used to come along and buy hats from her.”

Patricia was involved with the Chamber of Trade in both Windsor and Ascot and retired in 2001.

Her funeral was due to take place tomorrow (Wednesday) at Alford Crematorium in Lincolnshire.