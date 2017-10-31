Inquest opens into death of elderly pedestrian in Ascot

An elderly pedestrian who died in a collision in Ascot has been formally named.

Barry Townsend, 76, of Whitelands Drive, Ascot, was killed after being involved in a collision with two cars, a Volkswagen Sharan and a Ford Focus, in Kings Ride on Saturday, October 21.

The fatal crash took place near the junction with Prince Albert Drive at about 11.30pm.

The occupants of the vehicles were uninjured.

Berkshire Coroners’ Court has opened an inquest into Mr Townsend’s death but a date is yet to be confirmed.

Anyone with information about the crash should call police on 101, quoting the reference number 1705 21/10, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.