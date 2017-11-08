Driver who said spaghetti Bolognese put her over drink-drive limit has appeal turned down

A woman who said wine in a spaghetti Bolognese had put her over the drink-drive limit has lost an appeal against her sentence.

Amy Shingles, of Woodcote Place, Ascot, was located by police officers on April 7 at 11.45pm after her car, an Audi TT, was parked in the middle of London Road, Ascot, on double white lines.

The 23-year-old pleaded guilty to the offence of drink driving on August 14 at Reading Magistrates’ Court and was disqualified from driving for one year. She was told to pay a £403 fine and £1,623 costs.

She appealed against her sentence, claiming she had consumed a quantity of wine in a spaghetti Bolognese she had for dinner which put her over the limit when she then drank two pints of beer.

The sentence was upheld at Reading Crown Court yesterday (Tuesday) after both magistrates and crown courts rejected the appeal.

PC Tom Dorman, based at Windsor police station, said: “Shingles claimed that her mother had caused her to consume alcohol as part of a meal she prepared which put her over the limit, a fact the courts did not accept. She admitted consuming two pints before driving.

“This case shows drink driving will not be tolerated by Thames Valley Police or the courts and there will be consequences for those who break the law.”