Police release CCTV images following Ascot assault

Thames Valley Police has released CCTV images of a man who may have vital information about an assault at The Stag pub in Ascot.

On Friday, November 10 at about 9.55pm, a 32-year-old man was at the pub in Ascot High Street with a group of friends when they were joined by another man.

The man became confrontational with the 32-year-old and assaulted him by headbutting him on the nose and hitting him in the face.

The attacker was pulled off his victim before leaving the pub.

The victim sustained head injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment and has since been discharged.

Investigating officer PC Marion Woods, based at Maidenhead police station, said: "This incident resulted in the victim sustaining head injuries which has left him needing hospital treatment.

"I would like to speak to the man in these images, as I believe he could have vital information about this incident."

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting reference '43170335608' or call Crimestoppers annonymously on 0800 555 111.