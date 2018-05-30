Royal Ascot offers two-for-one tickets to key workers

Key workers will be able to get two-for-one tickets to Royal Ascot this year.

Ascot Racecourse is offering 500 two-for-one Queen Anne enclosure admission tickets for ether Tuesday, June 19 or Wednesday, June 20.

Staff who work for Frimley NHS Foundation Trust, Thames Valley Police (Ascot, Bracknell, Maidenhead and Slough branches) the Fire services (Ascot Bracknell, Windsor, Crowthorne, Wokingham, Slough, Langley and Maidenhead) and South Central Ambulance Service within a 10-mile radius of the racecourse will be able to take part in the offer.

Guests will be able to enjoy the Grandstand’s facilities including bars, restaurants and views of the Royal procession and Parade Ring.

Thousands of race-goers were expected to attend Royal Ascot this year, which runs from Tuesday, June 19 until Saturday, June 23.

To book tickets call 0344 346 3000 or visit www.ascot.co.uk/royalascot using promotional code RALOCSERV.