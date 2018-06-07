South Western Railway workers to strike during Royal Ascot week

South Western Railway workers have announced strike action between Thursday, June 21 and Saturday, June 23 – the same week as Royal Ascot.

The RMT Union announced today further strike action in the dispute over rail safety and the axing of guards on South Western Railway.

Mick Cash, RMT general secretary said: “RMT has made every effort to progress talks with South Western Railway but there has been a total lack of goodwill from the company and as a consequence we have no option but to confirm this further round of industrial action.

“The responsibility for this escalation rests solely with the company who know full well that the union won’t stand aside while they play fast and loose with both the talks process and the safety and well-being of the general public.”

It is unclear at this stage how much impact the action will have on travel to Royal Ascot.