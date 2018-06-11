Race-goers can expect 'high level' of security at Royal Ascot

Race-goers can expect a ‘high level’ of security at Royal Ascot this year.

Thames Valley Police has confirmed the security will include armed response officers on foot and in cars, non-uniformed police officers and bag and vehicles searches on top of a number of additional measures that cannot be seen.

More than 300,000 visitors are expected to attend the event between Tuesday, June 19 and Saturday, June 23.

The policing operation will prioritise supporting organisers to ensure public safety and the security of Her Majesty the Queen and members of the Royal family attending the event.

Strategic commander for the policing operation, Assistant Chief Constable David Hardcastle, said "We are all looking forward to policing this great event again. Aside from our duties protecting the Royal party, the public have come to expect a strong security presence at prominent events and occasions; and people should be reassured and not alarmed by the security measures that are being put in place.

"We are working closely with our partners to protect the public, and as such, you should go about your day as normal and enjoy this prestigious event. The public provide our additional eyes and ears and I ask them to support my officers and racecourse security by remaining vigilant, keeping their belongings with them and reporting anything suspicious or unusual to staff or by calling 101."

"The Neighbourhood Policing team in Ascot will be an integral part of our operation and will ensure the priorities of the local community are acted on, as normal, during the week."

Traffic regulations will be in place in Ascot and around the racecourse and public transport will be busy, so race-goers are reminded to plan ahead and allow plenty of time for their journeys and security checks.