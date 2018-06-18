Union calls of strike action planned for Royal Ascot

A train strike has been called off by South Western Railway workers.

The RMT union announced this afternoon the union has suspended industrial action which had been planned to take place from Thursday, June 21 until Saturday, June 23 - the same week as Royal Ascot.

Mick Cash, general secretary of RMT said: “RMT welcomes the fact that following joint talks with South Western Railway, under the auspices of conciliation service ACAS, and subsequent correspondence, adequate progress has been made regarding the dispute over the role of the Guard and the extension of Driver Only Operation.



“We hope that the talks can continue in a constructive manner and an agreement can be reached."