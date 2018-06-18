Paddy Power to take 'drunk tank' to Royal Ascot

Race-goers at Royal Ascot who find themselves worst for wear after having too much to drink will be able to sleep it off in a ‘Drunk Tank’.

The mobile unit launched by Paddy Power will provide temporary accommodation for up to 50 racing fans to sleep off the booze.

Members of staff will cart drunks off the streets in Ascot in wheelbarrows, before transferring them to the tank.

A spokesman from Paddy Power said: “Every year we watch thousands of dapper gents and glamourous ladies descending on Ascot. But the mere whiff of a Prosecco cork seems to set them off. By the second race they’re rolling around the Royal enclosure like wild animals.

“Our Drunk Tank team will be patrolling the streets of Ascot to ensure the drunks don’t spoil things for residents and decent race-loving folk.”

The initiative comes after Royal Ascot announced last week it would crackdown on anti-social behaviour at the event.

Sniffer dogs and breathalysers will be used and entry could be refused to punters who show ‘overt signs of inebriation’.