Seventeen arrests made by police during Royal Ascot

Seventeen people were arrested during Royal Ascot, Thames Valley Police has revealed.

People were arrested for offences such as sexual assault, theft and being drunk and disorderly during the week of racing at Ascot racecourse.

The prestigious event was attended by more than 300,000 people across the five days.

On Tuesday one woman was arrested on suspicion of theft and cautioned, and a second woman was arrested on suspicion of assaulting a police officer and cautioned.

On Wednesday a 31-year-old man from London was arrested and charged with one count of sexual assault.

A 39-year-old man from Shanklin was charged with one count of being drunk and disorderly and another man was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

On Thursday a man was arrested on suspicion of assault and later released with no further action. Another man was arrested on suspicion of assaulting a police officer and received a caution.

On Friday three men were arrested on suspicion of affray, two of these men received a penalty notice for disorder. A 21-year-old man was charged with one count of assaulting a police officer.

One man was arrested on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly and received a penalty notice for disorder.

A woman was arrested on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly.

Another man was arrested on suspicion of assault and later released with no further action.

A 25-year-old man from Addlestone was charged with one count of assaulting a police officer.

On Saturday, one man was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and being drunk and disorderly. He was given a penalty notice for disorder and released with no further action for the sexual assault.

A 26-year-old from Twickenham was charged with two counts of criminal damage was released on bail.