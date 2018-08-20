Police appeal for witnesses of Ascot collision

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was injured when he was hit by a dark-coloured vehicle in Ascot.

The 28-year-old was walking near to the roundabout on Ascot Hight Street at the junction with Station Hill at about 3.20am on Sunday morning.

A vehicle then collided with him and the driver failed to stop at the scene. Further description was not provided by police.

The man suffered a broken ankle and was taken to hospital for treatment. He has been discharged.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Nick Brown, of Force CID at Maidenhead Police Station, said: “Although this incident occurred in the early hours of Sunday morning, it happened near to Club One in Ascot High Street which would still have been busy with people having just left the club.

“I am appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 43180254500.

“Alternatively, you can visit https://www.thamesvalley.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/ and provide all the details there.”