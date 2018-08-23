Snake returned to owner after escaping from North Ascot

12:58PM, Thursday 23 August 2018
Photo credit: @TVPBracknell
A missing snake has been recovered in North Ascot and returned to its owner.
TVP Bracknell tweeted to reassure residents that brave members of the public had located and rescued the scaly escapee.
And here is a picture of the actual snake, courtesy of the brave members of the public who located and rescued him pic.twitter.com/FV3j95af0B— TVP Bracknell (@TVP_Bracknell) 23 August 2018
Earlier this morning it had tweeted to say it was aware of a missing snake in North Ascot following a Facebook appeal by the owners.
The police said it was unlikely to travel far and was not poisonous.
We're aware of a missing snake in N.Ascot. Our Wildlife Officer advises the following: Unlikely will travel far, usually placid & not poisonous. If spotted report location to owner via his Facebook post or call Police & our Wildlife Officer will attend. No need to be concerned pic.twitter.com/aHWAZI1Ggb— TVP Bracknell (@TVP_Bracknell) 23 August 2018
