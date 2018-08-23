SITE INDEX

    • Snake returned to owner after escaping from North Ascot

    Grace Witherden

    Snake returned to owner after escaping from North Ascot

    Photo credit: @TVPBracknell

    A missing snake has been recovered in North Ascot and returned to its owner. 

    TVP Bracknell tweeted to reassure residents that brave members of the public had located and rescued the scaly escapee.

    Earlier this morning it had tweeted to say it was aware of a missing snake in North Ascot following a Facebook appeal by the owners.

    The police said it was unlikely to travel far and was not poisonous. 

