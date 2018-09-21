Absolutely Ascot to begin on Sunday

A reality television show which will follow the lives of 'Ascot' personalities will be shown on Sunday.

Absolutely Ascot is an eight-part series tipped to be a cross between The Only Way Is Essex and Made in Chelsea.

The new show follows the highs and lows of a group of friends living their life in Ascot - though it's unclear how many of the cast actually live in Ascot.

Over the course of the show viewers will meet Alfie Best Jr, Henry Simmons, Courtney Smith, Leah Fletcher, Samson Smith, Claudia Smith, Ellie Ball, Mia Sulley, Angel Bow Stanley, Amber Tucker, Chloe Bowler, and Lee Smith.

Absolutely Ascot will be broadcast on ITVBe for the first time at 10pm on Sunday, September 23.