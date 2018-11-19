Police alert warns drivers about distraction burglaries in Ascot

Police have urged people to be alert after a woman’s purse was stolen from her car during a distraction burglary in Ascot on Monday, November 12.

According to the neighbourhood alert, the victim was driving home in her car when she was flagged down by another motorist at around 12.30pm.

The motorist told her there was a cable hanging down under her car so she parked up and went to investigate by looking under her car.

The passenger of another car was holding a short piece of wire and ‘hanging around suspiciously’ according to the alert.

When she got home she found her purse had been taken from her handbag which was on the front seat.

The fraud department from her bank account contacted her to say that there had been several suspicious activity on her account and later she found out other cards had been used.