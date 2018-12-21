Giant gingerbread grandstand goes on display at Ascot Racecourse

A 5.5m long giant ginerbread grandstand has been unveiled at Ascot Racecourse.

The Christmas creation was made by international pastry chefs Claire Clark MBE and Sarah Crouchman from Pretty Sweet London.

The festive edible sculpture took more than 400 hours to design, bake, build and ice.

It will be on show to punters at the racecourse's final race meeting of the year today and tomorrow (Saturday, December 22).

At the family race day tomorrow there will also be reindeer, storytelling from Mrs Christmas, pony rides, carol singing and festive crafts.

Visit www.ascot.co.uk/christmasracing for more information.