Cannabis factory discovered in Ascot

11:02AM, Saturday 12 January 2019
Two men have been charged after a cannabis factory was discovered in Ascot.
More than 1,000 plants were recovered and two people have been charged following the discovery.
On Tuesday (Jan 8) TVP Windsor tweeted to say the factory had been located by Neighbourhood PCSO's and the Problem Solving Team.
The factory had five rooms full of cannabis.
Excellent work by our Neighbourhood PCSO’s and the Problem Solving Team located an address earlier today with 5 rooms full of cannabis just like this.— TVP Windsor (@TVP_Windsor) 8 January 2019
2 arrested and awaiting interview. #DrugExploitation #RBWMProblemSolvingTeam #PS7889 pic.twitter.com/OEQ2AG8K8v
Jetmir Peca, aged 36, of Llanvair Drive, Ascot and Jlber Halashi, aged 28, of no fixed abode, have both been charged with producing a controlled drug of class B.
