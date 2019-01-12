Cannabis factory discovered in Ascot

Two men have been charged after a cannabis factory was discovered in Ascot.

More than 1,000 plants were recovered and two people have been charged following the discovery.

On Tuesday (Jan 8) TVP Windsor tweeted to say the factory had been located by Neighbourhood PCSO's and the Problem Solving Team.

The factory had five rooms full of cannabis.

Jetmir Peca, aged 36, of Llanvair Drive, Ascot and Jlber Halashi, aged 28, of no fixed abode, have both been charged with producing a controlled drug of class B.